Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 3,765 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $30,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

