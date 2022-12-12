Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Evolent Health by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE:EVH opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.59 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

