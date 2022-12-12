VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1,888.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 136,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,473,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VRSN opened at $197.67 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average is $183.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

