Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 18,650 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $18,467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 551,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

