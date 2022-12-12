Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 468.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $270.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.