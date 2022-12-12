Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $980,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.91 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

