Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 400 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Shares of BXP opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

