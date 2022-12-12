Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 2,380 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,141,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

