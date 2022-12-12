Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.