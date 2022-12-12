Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 3,889 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Materials



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

