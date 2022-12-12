1,831 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $332.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.06 and its 200 day moving average is $287.99. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $211.97 and a 1 year high of $336.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

