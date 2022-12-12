Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $188,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $188,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,913,572 shares of company stock valued at $46,299,306. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

