7,760 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ Z opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.