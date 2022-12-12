Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $256,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average is $128.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.