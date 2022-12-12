Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.