Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 375 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

IT opened at $343.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $357.40. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

