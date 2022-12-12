Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $314.41 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

