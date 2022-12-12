DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

DocuSign Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $49.16 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.