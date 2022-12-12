Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $628,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,323,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Oracle by 78.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 131,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 57,686 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 313.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 155,314 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 119,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 12.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

ORCL stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

