Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $214.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average of $240.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.