Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $108.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

