Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

