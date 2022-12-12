11,924 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $156.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.