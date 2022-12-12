Woodline Partners LP Takes $2.93 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.52% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,226,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 1,023,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 904,092 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 185.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 855,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 555,486 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 333.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 71.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 402,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

