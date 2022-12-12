Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.