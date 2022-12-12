One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.70% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEPW. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 17.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ OEPW opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.