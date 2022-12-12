Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,237 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 272,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,189,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

