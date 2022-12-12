Woodline Partners LP Sells 368,676 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 368,676 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,705 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Splunk by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.54 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

