Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 63,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.