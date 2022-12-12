Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 63,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
IJJ stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
