Woodline Partners LP Buys 36,701 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

