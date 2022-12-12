RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 417.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $259.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

