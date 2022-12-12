Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,771,000 after acquiring an additional 58,839 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 216.1% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after buying an additional 1,319,432 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zendesk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,855,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,400,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,361,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,746,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.