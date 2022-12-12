Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,691 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $149.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.