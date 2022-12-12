Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

SJM stock opened at $154.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $156.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

