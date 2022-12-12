14,023 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,433,000 after acquiring an additional 844,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

