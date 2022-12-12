5,388 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,669,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $382,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.