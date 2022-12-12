5,388 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,669,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $382,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

