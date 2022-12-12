M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,538 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

