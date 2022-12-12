M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

