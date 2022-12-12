M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

