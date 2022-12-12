M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kemper by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,020,000 after buying an additional 719,256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 51.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Kemper by 89.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 227.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMPR. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kemper Trading Down 3.0 %

Kemper Announces Dividend

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

