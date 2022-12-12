Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.81 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.