Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

