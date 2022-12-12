Cambridge Trust Co. Has $171,000 Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $10,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.