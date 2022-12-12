Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,603 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,083 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

DKS stock opened at $119.26 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

