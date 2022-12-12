Cambridge Trust Co. Has $144,000 Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other news, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of WOR opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

