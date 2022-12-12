Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard Profile

ATVI stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.