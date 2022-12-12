Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,732 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 226.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $153.39 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

