Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $102.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

