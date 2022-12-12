Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.91% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

