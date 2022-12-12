Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,655 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $335.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

